Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on state’s response to pandemic

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on Ohio’s coronavirus response status during a 2 p.m. press conference today.
The governor addresses Ohioans Wednesday evening, issuing and new and stricter face mask order.
The new order will include the following three provisions:
- Businesses must post a face mask requirement sign at all public entrances
- Stores will be responsible for ensuring customers and employees wear masks
- The state’s new Retail Compliance Unit will inspect to ensure compliance
If the order is violated, a written warning will be issued. After a second violation, the store will be closed for up to 24 hours.
“We know that masks work. It is the easiest, most cost-effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said.
The governor warned that if Ohio can’t get the virus under control, he will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers.