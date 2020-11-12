X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on state’s response to pandemic

In this April 16, 2020, file photo wearing his protective mask made by his wife, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine walks into his daily coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on Ohio’s coronavirus response status during a 2 p.m. press conference today.

The governor addresses Ohioans Wednesday evening, issuing and new and stricter face mask order.

The new order will include the following three provisions:

  • Businesses must post a face mask requirement sign at all public entrances
  • Stores will be responsible for ensuring customers and employees wear masks
  • The state’s new Retail Compliance Unit will inspect to ensure compliance

If the order is violated, a written warning will be issued. After a second violation, the store will be closed for up to 24 hours.

“We know that masks work. It is the easiest, most cost-effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said.

The governor warned that if Ohio can’t get the virus under control, he will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers.

