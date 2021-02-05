X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio prepares to vaccinate people 65 and older

The first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine (a two-dose regimen) is administered to frontline health care workers at Miami Valley Hospital. Photo provided by Premier Health.
Credit: Will Jones

By Daniel Susco

It is Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.

Free coronavirus testing today in Fairfield

There is a free pop-up coronavirus testing event today in Fairfield, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The City of Promise church, 1260 Hicks Blvd. Masks are required, and no appointment or doctor’s referral are required.

Ohio to open vaccinations for ages 65+ for several weeks

As Ohio prepares to open vaccinations to people ages 65 and older, Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state will hold at this point for weeks to allow more in that age group to be vaccinated. He said there are about two million people who are 65 and older in Ohio and it will take a while to get to that many people.

Dayton Children’s doctor, division chief dies of COVID-19 complications

Dayton Children’s Hospital announced Thursday that Dr. Ayman El-Sheikh, who led the hematology and oncology division died on Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19. El-Sheikh, who lived in Washington Twp., joined the hospital in 2015, and the hospital said he championed new protocols to make treatment easier for patients.

Local school coronavirus cases remain steady in January

According to Ohio Department of Health data, the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools has changed only slightly in the past two weeks. Statewide school cases dipped slightly compared to the previous two weeks, but in the Dayton area cases rose slightly from the previous two weeks.

Vaccine scheduling for Ohioans 65 and older starts in Clark County

Scheduling for the next age group in Ohio’s vaccination plan has begun in Clark County, with individuals 65 and older now able to schedule an appointment at one of the county’s nine providers. We have compiled a list of the providers and where you can make an appointment for each.

In Other News

