5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reaches ‘critical stage’ in pandemic

It is Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio adds nearly 1,000 new cases on top of record-breaking numbers
After Ohio set a new record for coronavirus cases reported in one day on Saturday with 5,549 cases, the state has smashed that record with 6,508 new cases reported on Tuesday, nearly 1,000 more cases. This is the first time Oho has exceeded 6,000 cases in one day. Ohio also added more than 100 hospitalizations over the previous peak, with 386 new hospitalizations in one day.
Gov. DeWine to address Ohio reaching “critical stage”
With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations quickly rising, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he will give a statewide address at 5:30 p.m. today. As a result, he canceled his normal Tuesday coronavirus briefing.
Coronavirus forces schools to remote, hybrid-model classes
Rising coronavirus cases are also affecting schools, leading to multiple districts announcing moves to virtual or hybrid-model classes. Northwestern Local Schools moved to virtual learning through the end of November due to staff absences and increased quarantines. Troy City Schools moved students grades 6-12 to remote learning for a week after coronavirus cases and quarantines led to a shortage of bus drivers. Ross High School will switch to a hybrid schedule due to an “alarming rate” of coronavirus cases among its students.
CDC releases guidelines for safe Thanksgiving celebration
The CDC has released recommendations for safe Thanksgiving celebrations. These guidelines include limiting celebration size, checking travel restrictions, getting a flu shot before traveling, wearing a mask in public settings and bringing extra supplies such as hand sanitizer and masks.
Dayton Daily News to host panel on coping during holidays
The Dayton Daily News has announced the next in its series of virtual town hall meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, to be streamed live on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. The meeting will feature mental health care professionals and other medical experts speaking on topics such as the increase in substance abuse as the pandemic continues and children’s issues in navigating the changes to their school/family structure.