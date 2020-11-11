5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reaches ‘critical stage’ in pandemic

Ohio adds nearly 1,000 new cases on top of record-breaking numbers

After Ohio set a new record for coronavirus cases reported in one day on Saturday with 5,549 cases, the state has smashed that record with 6,508 new cases reported on Tuesday, nearly 1,000 more cases. This is the first time Oho has exceeded 6,000 cases in one day. Ohio also added more than 100 hospitalizations over the previous peak, with 386 new hospitalizations in one day.

Gov. DeWine to address Ohio reaching “critical stage”

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations quickly rising, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he will give a statewide address at 5:30 p.m. today. As a result, he canceled his normal Tuesday coronavirus briefing.