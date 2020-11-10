Troy schools move older students online due to busing problems

In the meantime, Troy officials said students in grades 6-12 would receive messages from their building principals telling them when to log in to the Canvas platform to access the online learning plan for their school.

“We felt as though our students in grades 6-12 were less likely to require childcare and able to work more independently online,” the district statement said.

Food service will be provided as normal for students in grades K-5. Any student in grades 6-12 can pick up a week’s worth of free breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Troy High School or 11:30 a.m. to noon at Van Cleve.

Under Ohio law, public schools are also responsible for transporting students who live within their boundaries but attend private or career-tech schools. Troy officials said busing will continue as normal for St. Patrick, Miami Montessori and Nicholas School.

Lehman Catholic and Upper Valley Career Center students will be responsible for getting to and from Troy High School for shuttle service to their respective schools.