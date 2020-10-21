5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Plans, funds, and hospitals

Dayton decides not to shut down outdoor drinking

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and officials form Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County have decided not to shut down the Out on 5th program and the city’s outdoor drinking after observing conditions over the weekend and looking for noncompliance. Officials report that fairly small crowds turned out, and Whaley announced that the Out on 5th program could continue this weekend.

Montgomery County approves $28.7 million for schools, utility customers

Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved pandemic relief grants totaling $18.71 million for schools and other programs that support education, as well as an additional $10 million towards helping affected county residents pay their utilities. Much of the school funding is going to help students attend digital classes by providing WiFi hotspots, Chromebooks and training for teachers.