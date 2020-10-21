5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Plans, funds, and hospitals

It is Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Dayton decides not to shut down outdoor drinking
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and officials form Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County have decided not to shut down the Out on 5th program and the city’s outdoor drinking after observing conditions over the weekend and looking for noncompliance. Officials report that fairly small crowds turned out, and Whaley announced that the Out on 5th program could continue this weekend.
Montgomery County approves $28.7 million for schools, utility customers
Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved pandemic relief grants totaling $18.71 million for schools and other programs that support education, as well as an additional $10 million towards helping affected county residents pay their utilities. Much of the school funding is going to help students attend digital classes by providing WiFi hotspots, Chromebooks and training for teachers.
Ohio reported record hospitalizations due to coronavirus
More than 200 hospitalizations connected to the coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, breaking the previous record for hospitalizations in a single day. A total of 216 people were sent to the hospital, which is more than 50 higher than the previous record set in July. Medical professionals said that numbers are particularly high in southwest Ohio, with some of the highest numbers seen at any time during the pandemic.
Ohio released a plan of how the state will roll out vaccinations
Ohio has released a 55-page plan outlining how the state will make decisions once we know more about a coronavirus vaccine. The plan says that the first in line to be immunized will be high-risk health care workers, first responders, older adults living in nursing homes and people with significant health issues.
OHSAA has hired observers to evaluate schools
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said that the Ohio High School Athletic Association has hired observers to evaluate and educate schools on how well they are following health guidelines. Each time observers attend a game, they report to the district on how well they did and issue them a grade. Husted said that most schools have reacted well to the reports, and added that a failing grade didn’t mean a school wasn’t trying to follow guidelines.