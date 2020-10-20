Public health won’t recommend closing drinking in Dayton’s Oregon District

Last week, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley threatened to shut down DORA after photographs surfaced from Saturday, Oct. 10, showing a packed crowd outside of bars in the district.

Most people in the photos were not wearing masks or socially distancing, which Whaley and public health officials says is unacceptable given rising COVID-19 infections.

Colder weather may have helped limit crowd sizes over the weekend.

However, some Oregon District businesses and workers complained online in social media posts about encountering irresponsible customers who were not wearing masks and taking other precautions.

The Out on 5th program, which closes East Fifth Street in the Oregon District on the weekends to create a pedestrian promenade, runs through the end of the month.

Out on 5th in The Oregon District was held from Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th 2020. 5th Street will be closed to vehicle traffic on the weekends until the end of October to allow for expanded outdoor seating, sidewalk sales and musical entertainment.

But Whaley and public health said they were prepared to close the pilot program down early if people acted in an unsafe and irresponsible manner.

