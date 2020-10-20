X

Public health won’t recommend closing drinking in Dayton’s Oregon District

Out on 5th in The Oregon District was held from Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th 2020. 5th Street will be closed to vehicle traffic on the weekends until the end of October to allow for expanded outdoor seating, sidewalk sales and musical entertainment. The goal of Out on 5th is to help Oregon District businesses increase seating capacity outdoors due to limited indoor seating for social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Cornelius Frolik

Public Health ― Dayton & Montgomery County is not recommending the city close down outdoor drinking in the Oregon District after fairly small crowds visited the area this past weekend, said Dan Suffoletto, a spokesman for the agency.

Public health staff were in the district over the weekend observing conditions, and they did not write any violations, Suffoletto said.

The crowds were pretty small, and public health is not recommending the closure of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) at this time, he said.

But the final decision is up to the city of Dayton, he said.

ExploreShutdown threat a wakeup call for Oregon District visitors
Out on 5th in The Oregon District was held from Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th 2020. Fifth Street will be closed to vehicle traffic on the weekends until the end of October to allow for expanded outdoor seating, sidewalk sales and musical entertainment. The goal of Out on 5th is to help Oregon District businesses increase seating capacity outdoors due to limited indoor seating for social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Last week, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley threatened to shut down DORA after photographs surfaced from Saturday, Oct. 10, showing a packed crowd outside of bars in the district.

Most people in the photos were not wearing masks or socially distancing, which Whaley and public health officials says is unacceptable given rising COVID-19 infections.

Colder weather may have helped limit crowd sizes over the weekend.

However, some Oregon District businesses and workers complained online in social media posts about encountering irresponsible customers who were not wearing masks and taking other precautions.

The Out on 5th program, which closes East Fifth Street in the Oregon District on the weekends to create a pedestrian promenade, runs through the end of the month.

Out on 5th in The Oregon District was held from Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th 2020. 5th Street will be closed to vehicle traffic on the weekends until the end of October to allow for expanded outdoor seating, sidewalk sales and musical entertainment. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

But Whaley and public health said they were prepared to close the pilot program down early if people acted in an unsafe and irresponsible manner.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Mayor Whaley and will update this story with her response.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.