Who will get the first COVID vaccinations in Ohio?

The second wave to be immunized would be workers in health care and public health, as well as those at high risk for exposure; school staff; people of all ages with health issues; older adults not included in the first phase; inmates and staff in prisons, jails and detention centers; and people living in homeless shelters.

Initially, supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be limited. State officials plan to work with hospitals, pharmacies and local health departments to deploy the vaccinations.