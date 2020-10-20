Who will get the first COVID vaccinations in Ohio?

When a vaccine against the coronavirus is available, first in line in Ohio to get immunized will be high-risk health care workers, first responders, older adults living in nursing homes and people with significant health issues, according to a 55-page draft plan released by the DeWine administration on Tuesday.
The second wave to be immunized would be workers in health care and public health, as well as those at high risk for exposure; school staff; people of all ages with health issues; older adults not included in the first phase; inmates and staff in prisons, jails and detention centers; and people living in homeless shelters.
Initially, supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be limited. State officials plan to work with hospitals, pharmacies and local health departments to deploy the vaccinations.
Ohio expects 2,000 to 5,000 health care providers will enroll as pandemic vaccine providers.
Incoming shipments of vaccines will be allocated to counties based on the target population in each group, current case counts, social vulnerability factors, levels of natural immunity, vaccine provider capacity and other issues.
The issues state officials face are daunting: 50% of Americans report that they’re unsure or would refuse being vaccinated, the vaccine might require ultra-cold storage and/or two-shots, and booster shots may be necessary.
If the vaccine requires cold storage, providers will have to demonstrate they have the storage capabilities, including temperature monitoring equipment. Ultra-cold storage includes keeping the doses at -60 to -80 degrees Celsius.
Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to give an update on the pandemic at 2 p.m. today.