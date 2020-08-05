5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Student masks and state statistics

It is Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
K-12 school students to be required to wear masks when they return to class
A new public health order will require all of Ohio’s school kids from kindergarten through 12th grade to wear masks if and when they return to classrooms. The order makes exceptions for certain medical conditions or behavioral health issues. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine added that there wasn’t going to be any sort of “mask police” but that teachers and students would “get this worked out.”
Dr. Amy Acton is leaving the governor’s office entirely
During a news conference on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that former Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton would be leaving a role as the governor’s health advisor to take a new position with the Columbus Foundation. Acton had been working as a health advisor since she unexpectedly stepped down from her position with the health department in June.
A group of bars and restaurants are suing to try to undo the new alcohol sales rule
After an order imposing a 10 p.m. cutoff for alcohol sales in bars and restaurants went into effect on Friday, a group of 21 Columbus-area bars, restaurants and individuals filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, attempting to overturn the rule and asking the judge to put out a temporary restraining order to prevent the rule being enforced during the lawsuit.
Several Miami Valley counties are in top half of occurrence of coronavirus
The state of Ohio has released statistics ranking the counties in terms of the occurrence of positive cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, which placed several Miami Valley counties solidly in the top half of counties. At the top of all the rankings was Mercer County, which only had 94 cases, but its smaller population of around 40,000 put it well above second-place Lucas County, which encompasses Toledo.
Montgomery County’s deaths are up, but there are overall hopeful signs
Last month, 49 people died from coronavirus in Montgomery County, significantly more than 12 who died in June and three in May. While the rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths vary from county to county, overall in the state in July, deaths haven’t surged like positive tests and hospitalizations have.