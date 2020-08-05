5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Student masks and state statistics

K-12 school students to be required to wear masks when they return to class

A new public health order will require all of Ohio’s school kids from kindergarten through 12th grade to wear masks if and when they return to classrooms. The order makes exceptions for certain medical conditions or behavioral health issues. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine added that there wasn’t going to be any sort of “mask police” but that teachers and students would “get this worked out.”

Dr. Amy Acton is leaving the governor’s office entirely

During a news conference on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that former Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton would be leaving a role as the governor’s health advisor to take a new position with the Columbus Foundation. Acton had been working as a health advisor since she unexpectedly stepped down from her position with the health department in June.