Coronavirus: 95,106 total cases, 3,570 deaths reported in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 95,106 total cases of coronavirus and 3,570 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio.
There were 1,143 cases and 31 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Confirmed cases passed the 90,000 mark, with 90,041 reported, according to ODH. There have been 3,301 confirmed deaths.
Hospitalizations jumped by 127 for a total of 11,119 throughout the pandemic. Twenty-three ICU admissions were reported in the last day, bringing the total to 2,593.
There have been 71,338 presumed recoveries.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give the state an update on the coronavirus pandemic and how Ohio is responding at 2 p.m. today.
On Wednesday, Greene County Public Health is offering free, pop-up coronavirus testing at the Nutter Center.
Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients do not need a doctor’s note or appointment to be tested.
