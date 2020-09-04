5 things to know about the coronvirus today: Case reporting at schools and wastewater testing

Schools will need to report coronavirus cases starting Sept. 8

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released more information about a public health order requiring school districts to create coronavirus reporting system where parents can notify schools of confirmed cases of the virus. Starting Sept. 8, parents and staff should notify schools of positive cases within one day, and then the school with inform local health departments, who will report to the state. Districts will also be required to notify parents and guardians within 24 hours of receiving a notification.

Rising college cases raise county alert status in Montgomery, Butler counties

After both moving to alert level 2, Butler and Montgomery counties have moved back up to coronavirus alert level 3 as hundreds test positive at the University of Dayton and Miami University. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that there have been outbreaks associated with parties and gatherings at colleges and universities across the state.