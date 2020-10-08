5 things to know today about the coronavirus: Miami University, Ruby Tuesday and Premier Health

Miami University officials said wave of cases was expected

Earlier this week, Miami University reported that more than a third of its residence halls reported floors where enough students tested positive for coronavirus to earn the school’s highest alert level. However, university officials said that officials expected the sudden climb after watching other universities, which is why they were aggressive in testing.

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy due to coronavirus

Ruby Tuesday, which only operates restaurants in Troy and Sharonville in the Dayton area after shutting down two suburban Dayton locations earlier this year, has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy. The company’s CEO cited the effects of the coronavirus pandemic for the bankruptcy filing, and promised to return with a stronger business.