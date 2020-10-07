Dayton’s largest hospital network to reduce workforce this year

Premier Health, Dayton’s largest medical network, confirmed Wednesday it plans to reduce its workforce by about 1 to 2% this year.
Employees began to be notified of the company’s plans Monday, a Premier spokesman said.
“Premier Health employs approximately 13,000 people,” Premier said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News Wednesday. “We anticipate the impact to our work force to be approximately 1 percent to 2 percent across the health system. Notifications began Monday and will continue through the remainder of 2020."
“We, like other providers regionally and nationally, have experienced changing industry headwinds in recent years, some of which have intensified significantly during the current pandemic,” Premier said. "Our financial performance is under pressure from these industry headwinds, which include what we are paid for our care by government and private payers; continued shifts of care to the outpatient setting; changing consumer preferences; and the rapid adoption of telehealth.
“The entire industry – not just Premier Health – understands that we must transform,” the statement continued. “To position our organization to best serve the community through our organization’s next three-year strategic plan (2021-23), we are eliminating certain vacancies, transitioning certain roles, and undertaking a reduction in force – steps taken by other health care providers in our region and across the nation.”
Premier is one of the largest private employers in the Dayton region and operates Miami Valley Hospital, Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center as well as a network of physicians and outpatient centers.