5 things we know about local elections

2. Beavercreek voters reject income tax

Beavercreek voters voted against an income tax request that the city planned to use on infrastructure projects and replace a street levy that expires soon. The income tax was failing with about 52% of the vote, according to unofficial Greene County Board of Election results. This is not the first time Beavercreek voters have rejected an income tax request. Most recently in 2013, about 61% of residents voted against it.

3. Antani wins Ohio Senate seats

In the race for the Ohio Senate 6th District seat, State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, won against Democratic candidate and political newcomer Mark Fogel, according to the Associated Press. Antani replaces outgoing state Sen. Peggy Lehner, whose seat is being vacated due to term limits. Held by Republicans since 1985, the Ohio Senate 6th District covers about two-thirds of Montgomery County, including Kettering, Huber Heights, Riverside, Centerville, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Washington Twp., West Carrollton, Oakwood, Germantown and part of Dayton. Once sworn-in, he will make history as Ohio’s first Indian-American State Senator, Antani said.