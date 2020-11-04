5 things we know about local elections

1. Tax increases for schools split in decisions
Dayton area voters split Tuesday on schools' requests for funding increases. Both school districts that asked for more daily operating money (Bellbrook and Troy) were rejected. But two out of three bond projects to pay for new school buildings were approved -- Fairborn and Franklin voters said yes, while Xenia said no. The six districts that sought simple renewal levies of existing taxes -- Northmont, West Carrollton, Milton-Union, New Lebanon, Greeneview and the Miami Valley Career Tech Center -- all were passing at the end of Tuesday’s vote count.
2. Beavercreek voters reject income tax
Beavercreek voters voted against an income tax request that the city planned to use on infrastructure projects and replace a street levy that expires soon. The income tax was failing with about 52% of the vote, according to unofficial Greene County Board of Election results. This is not the first time Beavercreek voters have rejected an income tax request. Most recently in 2013, about 61% of residents voted against it.
3. Antani wins Ohio Senate seats
In the race for the Ohio Senate 6th District seat, State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, won against Democratic candidate and political newcomer Mark Fogel, according to the Associated Press. Antani replaces outgoing state Sen. Peggy Lehner, whose seat is being vacated due to term limits. Held by Republicans since 1985, the Ohio Senate 6th District covers about two-thirds of Montgomery County, including Kettering, Huber Heights, Riverside, Centerville, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Washington Twp., West Carrollton, Oakwood, Germantown and part of Dayton. Once sworn-in, he will make history as Ohio’s first Indian-American State Senator, Antani said.
4. Montgomery County incumbents winning
Incumbents were winning all contested Montgomery County government races with partial, unofficial returns Tuesday night. More than 9,000 absentee ballots potentially could still be counted as they had not yet arrived at the Board of Elections; if they arrive over the next 10 days they would be counted by Nov. 18. Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman was ahead of her Republican challenger Bob Matthews. County Commissioner Judy Dodge was winning over Republican opponent Arlene Setzer. Mike Foley, the Republican incumbent Montgomery County clerk of courts, retained his seat holding off Democratic challenger challenger Zach Dickerson. Montgomery County Treasurer incumbent Democrat Russ Joseph was leading Republican challenger John McManus.
5. Republicans dominated Ohio House seats
Several Dayton area Ohio House of Representative incumbents retained their seats at the Statehouse, according to unofficial vote totals Tuesday night. Republican state Rep. Phil Plummer won over Democrat Leronda Jackson in the race for the 40th District seat. Also with large victories were Warren County incumbents state Rep. Scott Lipps and state Rep. Paul Zeltwanger, and state Rep. Jena Powell in Miami and Darke counties, according to the Associated Press.