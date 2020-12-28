8 apply to fill vacant Xenia city council seat

Haller is a part-time recording clerk with the city. She held a seat on the board of zoning and appeals before coming to work with the city, her resume says.

Louderback was on city council from 2008 to 2019. He is a realtor in Xenia.

Louderback and another councilman were accused of violating the city’s charter when they invested in a potential development on the former Kmart property as well as accept employment opportunities with the developer. The project never happened, and the Ohio Ethics Commission cleared them of any wrongdoing in August 2016.

Anderson works for the Miami Valley Juvenile Rehabilitation Center as business manager and fiscal officer, her resume states. She plans to retire in the spring. Anderson is currently on the civil service commission and would have to resign if elected.

Engle served eight years as city council president. Engle is the acting technical director for the Geospacial and Signatures Intelligence Group NASIC, according to his resume.

Sorice works at the Greene County Career Center. She has served on the Xenia Planning and Zoning Board and was previously on council in the Village of Harvesyburg in Warren County. She also took over as acting mayor for one year, her resume says.

Horstman is retired from the Air Force. He serves on the Xenia Charter Review Commission and completed the Xenia Citizen’s Academy this year, he says in the resume submitted to the city.

Michael Engle and Will Urschel were disqualified from the November 2019 ballot because neither candidate had 75 valid signatures on their petitions, the number required by Xenia’s charter. Because of a staffing error those petitions were not red-flagged before the elections board voted to certify them. Residents Christian Steen and Benjamin Patterson filed protests against the candidates’ petitions.

City council held a Zoom meeting on Dec. 22 to discuss the appointment. The city has not made a decision yet, a city spokeswoman said. City council will have their next meeting on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.