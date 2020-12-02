Xenia city councilman, pastor dies

“The Wilberforce University family is heartbroken over the loss of one of our most valued and beloved members. Edgar Wallace was deeply committed to Wilberforce and he loved his students unconditionally and was passionate about their growth and development,” Pinkard said.

Pinkard said Wilberforce will miss Wallace, but the university is grateful for his time and service there.

“Dr. Wallace was a man who loved very deeply,” said Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays. “To know Dr. Wallace was to know his love for the Xenia community, his love for his church congregants, his love for his family, his fierce love for his wife, Joyce, and ultimately his unwavering love for the Lord.”

Wallace had been married to his wife for 55 years.

In honor of Wallace, flags at Xenia city facilities are being lowered to half-staff.

Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman said Wallace was a caring man with a great passion for the Xenia community and its people.

“We honor his contributions and lift his family in prayer as they cope with his loss,” Merriman said.