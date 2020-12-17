911 caller: Man pretending to be police officer tried to rape me in West Chester

“We were under the assumption this call came in on the non-emergency line because it came one-and-a-half hours after the reported time of the incident,” spokeswoman Barb Wilson said.

REPORTED EARLIER:

The suspect was wearing all black, a short sleeved shirt with no badge or identifying patches and a blue mask. He is a white male, approximately 30 years old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing around 150 to 180 pounds with brown hair in a buzz style cut. The suspect approached the female victim’s car, acting as if he was a police officer, the township’s release said.

The victim told police she was assaulted, according to the police report.

Sgt. Brent Lovell with the West Chester Police Department said that West Chester Police as well as other officers in the surrounding area only have blue lights not the red and blue lights the female reported.

Police are advising the public, in a situation when someone is stopped by police and he or she wants to verify that a law enforcement officer is making the stop, that citizens may call 9-1-1 to confirm traffic