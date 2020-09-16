X

Actress Felicia Chappelle on her brother Dave Chappelle, growing up in Yellow Springs and DC, podcasting, Prince and coronavirus

Felicia Chappelle is a Yellow Springs based actress and podcaster.
Felicia Chappelle is a Yellow Springs based actress and podcaster.

Credit: Robinson, Amelia (COP-Dayton)

Credit: Robinson, Amelia (COP-Dayton)

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Amelia Robinson

When life is a stage you will find a way to perform even during a pandemic.

Actress and podcaster Felicia Chappelle chatted with “What Had Happened Was” host Amelia Robinson about her brother Dave Chappelle and what his local socially distance comedy shows have meant, growing up in Yellow Springs and DC, art, Prince nesting dolls, travel and her new show Faces on the Train.

ExploreFelicia Chappelle on return to the stage: ‘There is nothing more killing than being too silent’

ABOUT THE PODCAST

Felicia Chappelle’s one-woman show “Interrupted Motherhood” will be staged in Yellow Springs July 19 and 20.
Felicia Chappelle’s one-woman show “Interrupted Motherhood” will be staged in Yellow Springs July 19 and 20.

Credit: Will Jones

Credit: Will Jones

“What Had Happened Was” is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won’t believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by CoxNext

ExploreTrevor Noah the latest famous face to join Dave Chappelle on stage in Yellow Springs

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.