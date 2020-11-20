Adoptions celebrated in probate court as part of National Adoption Day

“We are so pleased that Montgomery County Probate Court is keeping the tradition of Adoption Day alive despite the challenges for 2020,” said Debby Shaw, interim assistant director for Montgomery County Children Services. “There will be fewer families in the building, but I’m sure the excitement will be just as great for our caseworkers.”

Randy and Priscilla Adkins and their newly adopted son Warren were among the families participating in National Adoption Day procedures Friday morning.