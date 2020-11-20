Adoptions celebrated in probate court as part of National Adoption Day

The courtroom was full of smiles Friday as Montgomery County Probate Court children were officially welcomed by their new families as part of National Adoption Day celebrations.
“We are so pleased that Montgomery County Probate Court is keeping the tradition of Adoption Day alive despite the challenges for 2020,” said Debby Shaw, interim assistant director for Montgomery County Children Services. “There will be fewer families in the building, but I’m sure the excitement will be just as great for our caseworkers.”
Randy and Priscilla Adkins and their newly adopted son Warren were among the families participating in National Adoption Day procedures Friday morning.
The 3-year-old boy helped Judge Alice O. McCollum bang the gavel during his adoption and showed his new Tipp City brothers and sisters the gifts in his goody bag.
“It’s heartwarming to see several of our kids being adopted on the same day, and the court staff with their costumes and cheer help to make it one of the highlights of our year” Shaw said.
November is National Adoption Month and part of a nationwide collaboration to spread awareness about the fire need for adoptive homes. The event was locally sponsored by Butler Twp. Police Department and Montgomery County Probate Court staff.