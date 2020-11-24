X

AFRL is now taking nationwide internship applications

Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kennon Arnold, AFRL command chief, addressed questions during an AFRL virtual town hall event streamed live on AFRL’s Facebook page Aug. 21. During the event, Pringle announced her top three priorities as commander: to accelerate the AF S&T strategy, to support the U.S. Space Force as one AFRL and to lead the best AFRL team. (Courtesy photo)
Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kennon Arnold, AFRL command chief, addressed questions during an AFRL virtual town hall event streamed live on AFRL’s Facebook page Aug. 21. During the event, Pringle announced her top three priorities as commander: to accelerate the AF S&T strategy, to support the U.S. Space Force as one AFRL and to lead the best AFRL team. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Kenny McNulty

Credit: Kenny McNulty

Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau
Development of STEM careers will be the focus

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Scholars program is now accepting applications for its 2021 summer session.

The program provides an opportunity for students ranging from high school to university graduate students interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers, to work with top scientists and engineers, AFRL announced.

ExploreSpace Command HQ won't be landing at WPAFB

Educators in STEM fields are also accepted into the program, providing an opportunity for professional development.

“Since 2001, thousands of students from across the country have taken part in these internships to do more than pad a resume,” AFRL said. “ Through hands-on learning, they gain valuable experience working on some of the nation’s most complex and fascinating technology.

ExploreGeneral confirms intent to put new Space Intelligence Center at WPAFB

The program takes place at AFRL locations around the country. The deadline to apply for the AFRL Scholars Program is Jan. 12, 2021. Visit https://afrlscholars.usra.edu/application/ [afrlscholars.usra.edu]. Select the “Contact Us” email link on the AFRL Scholars website: AFRL-Scholars@usra.edu.

The Air Force Research Laboratory, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.