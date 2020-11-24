AFRL is now taking nationwide internship applications

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Scholars program is now accepting applications for its 2021 summer session.
The program provides an opportunity for students ranging from high school to university graduate students interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers, to work with top scientists and engineers, AFRL announced.
Educators in STEM fields are also accepted into the program, providing an opportunity for professional development.
“Since 2001, thousands of students from across the country have taken part in these internships to do more than pad a resume,” AFRL said. “ Through hands-on learning, they gain valuable experience working on some of the nation’s most complex and fascinating technology.
The program takes place at AFRL locations around the country. The deadline to apply for the AFRL Scholars Program is Jan. 12, 2021. Visit https://afrlscholars.usra.edu/application/ [afrlscholars.usra.edu]. Select the “Contact Us” email link on the AFRL Scholars website: AFRL-Scholars@usra.edu.
The Air Force Research Laboratory, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe.