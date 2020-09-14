AFRL seeks public volunteers for COVID-19 test

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is seeking healthy volunteers from the Dayton area for a COVID-19 antibodies research study.
The research arm of the Air Force says it will use the anonymous results to determine if there are COVID-19-related antibodies present in test participants without a confirmed history of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
To participate in the study, volunteers must be 18 or older with no clinically confirmed history of COVID-19 infection or exposure, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said in a release Monday afternoon. AFRL is headquartered at Wright-Patterson.
Participants will be asked to complete a health assessment and demographic questionnaire, submit a blood sample in person or with a take-home kit, and/or schedule an in-person appointment with an experienced AFRL employee to provide a saliva sample at an off-base facility.
Volunteers need not be affiliated with Wright-Patterson, the base said.
An AFRL spokesman said the study was previously open to base personnel only, but not enough volunteers have participated as of yet, so the study is now open to Dayton-area residents overall.
Sample collection will take place through the end of October. The anonymous results will be used to determine if there are COVID-19 related antibodies present in participants without a confirmed history of exposure or illness and to evaluate the effectiveness of emerging testing protocols for detecting COVID-19 infection, the base also said.
To participate in the study or to learn more, volunteers may contact the COVID-19 Science and Technology Testing Solutions Study at 711HPW.RH.COVID-19TestingResea@us.af.mil.