After vague first notice, Dayton’s school board confirms meeting is about layoffs

The school board’s initial notice for Friday’s meeting said only that the board would go into executive session and would “consider voting on recommendations from superintendent and/or treasurer,” without saying what those recommendations might be about.

That notice was sent out by DPS public relations staff, with Board President Mohamed Al-Hamdani’s name on it. At last week’s school board meeting, after a resident asked about layoff rumors, Al-Hamdani laughed it off and asked people to “stop listening to the rumor mill. That’s all I can say.”

A December court ruling in Jones’ case said, “the Board and its members are enjoined from issuing special meeting notices that fail to inform the public of the purpose(s) of the open sessions at the Board’s special meetings.”

DPS was also challenged on open meetings law in 2018, when it tried to bar the Dayton Daily News and others from meetings of its school closing task force. Judge Richard Skelton later ruled, in a lawsuit filed by David Esrati, that the task force was in fact a “public body,” meaning it was subject to Ohio open meetings law.