Dayton teachers union notified of upcoming temporary layoffs

Dayton Public Schools is planning a temporary layoff of some teachers union members, according to an email obtained by the Dayton Daily News.
Contacted Tuesday night, Dayton Education Association President David Romick confirmed the union had been notified of a temporary reduction in force, but did not give further details.
A Tuesday email from Romick to a variety of DEA leaders, obtained by the Dayton Daily News, said discussions were ongoing.
“We are working full time and meeting multiple times daily with (the Ohio Education Association), district leadership and legal counsel around these issues to protect our members and uphold our master contract,” Romick’s email said.
The message said all union members would be able to take part in an online meeting Thursday afternoon to hear about updated developments and to ask questions.
Romick said that he did not have all the information yet on the number or type of layoffs that might occur, and he declined further comment. It is unclear how long any temporary layoffs might last.
The Dayton school district is scheduled to start classes Sept. 8, with students attending online classes for at least the first quarter.
Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli mentioned at Tuesday night’s school board meeting that teachers are currently scheduled to begin working on Monday, with training planned for the next two weeks. She did not mention anything about layoffs, although the board did finish its meeting with an executive session to consider personnel issues.
One Dayton resident who sent in a comment to be read at the board meeting said she had heard rumors about potential layoffs. Board President Mohamed Al-Hamdani responded by asking people to “stop listening to the rumor mill.”
No other local school district has publicly announced significant layoffs as schools prepare to begin the 2020-21 school year.