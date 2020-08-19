Dayton teachers union notified of upcoming temporary layoffs

Romick said that he did not have all the information yet on the number or type of layoffs that might occur, and he declined further comment. It is unclear how long any temporary layoffs might last.

The Dayton school district is scheduled to start classes Sept. 8, with students attending online classes for at least the first quarter.

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli mentioned at Tuesday night’s school board meeting that teachers are currently scheduled to begin working on Monday, with training planned for the next two weeks. She did not mention anything about layoffs, although the board did finish its meeting with an executive session to consider personnel issues.

One Dayton resident who sent in a comment to be read at the board meeting said she had heard rumors about potential layoffs. Board President Mohamed Al-Hamdani responded by asking people to “stop listening to the rumor mill.”

No other local school district has publicly announced significant layoffs as schools prepare to begin the 2020-21 school year.