Air Force Museum to host Veterans Day programs

Looking for something to commemorate Veterans Day? The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host programs beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11 until Sunday, Nov. 15.
“This Veterans Day we will be telling veterans' stories to visitors of all ages,” said museum director David Tillotson. “Children can admire the military-themed LEGO display, partake of the simulators and virtual reality experiences and enjoy our walk-on space shuttle. Adults and families can hear first-hand accounts from veterans by the aircraft and missile systems with which they served.”
On Wednesday, visitors can interact with nearly 50 veterans during the “Plane Talks” program between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Visitors can hear stories from crew chiefs, engineers, navigators and pilots. An Aircraft Maintenance Quality Control Officer also plans to speak, according to a release from the Air Force.
There will also be a display of made of LEGO bricks set-up in the WWII Gallery near the B-17 Memphis Belle. The display features replicas of war memorials, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and replica aircrafts, such as an F-15 and B-17 Memphis Belle.
The exhibit will be on display between Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The public can also meet members of the Cincy LEGO Users Group who built the display from more than one million bricks and parts.
Visitors to the museum can also see the first sections of a new exhibit, “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow.” The exhibit is being installed in several galleries in the museum and will be completed in early 2021. The exhibit highlights women’s achievements in civilian and military careers, especially in the U.S. Air Force and its predecessors.
The exhibit covers historical attitudes and changes in laws.
These programs are free and open to the public.