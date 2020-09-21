All UD in-person classes to start Thursday; coronavirus status lowered

The university also lowered its campus coronavirus status to green, or localized, with the support of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

“This is news we have all looked forward to, and it is because of your continued diligence in following COVID-19 safety protocols,” read a statement from UD President Eric Spina. “As a result of your efforts, the seven-day average of COVID-19 active case numbers on campus has continued to decline. We all must stay vigilant: today’s success can easily be rolled back if we don’t continue to take the precautions that have been working.”