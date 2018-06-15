10 times that planes, events and metal dinosaurs took things to a whole new level at the Dayton Air Show

The Lockheed F-117A Nighthawk stealth fighter made its first public appearance at the Dayton Air Show in 1990 and was, by far, the biggest draw for aviation enthusiasts. Many air show attendees from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who managed the stealth fighter program got their first glimpse of the Nighthawk at that show.

Combined Shape Caption Grumman X-29 after arriving at the Dayton Air Show in 1990. Combined Shape Caption Grumman X-29 after arriving at the Dayton Air Show in 1990.

NASA brought one of two Grumman X-29 supersonic test jets. This odd-looking jet was built to test theories about new (at the time) carbon fiber materials for wings to make them lighter and stronger for better maneuverability. This jet is now on display in the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Combined Shape Caption Flanked by two MiG-29 Fulcrums, the Il-76 lead the Russians to Dayton, along with an armed F-16 escort, not pictured. Combined Shape Caption Flanked by two MiG-29 Fulcrums, the Il-76 lead the Russians to Dayton, along with an armed F-16 escort, not pictured.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the thawing of the Cold War had the Russians out on tour with two MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets and an Il-76 transport/support aircraft. MiG chief test pilot Valery Menitsky put on a show with the MiG-29 and its “Cobra” maneuver, making the jet rise up like a cobra. Dayton Daily News reporter Tim Gaffney flew with Menitsky in the MiG following the show, becoming one of the few in the western world to do so.

Combined Shape Caption Futuristic is probably the best way to describe the Beechcraft Starship business turboprop at the time. Canard design, pusher propellers, composite construction and a glass control panel. Only a handfull of these are still flying due to a long list of shortcomings. But those that still fly them wouldn’t sell them back to Beechcraft. Combined Shape Caption Futuristic is probably the best way to describe the Beechcraft Starship business turboprop at the time. Canard design, pusher propellers, composite construction and a glass control panel. Only a handfull of these are still flying due to a long list of shortcomings. But those that still fly them wouldn’t sell them back to Beechcraft.

Beechcraft displayed its aptly named Starship business turboprop as part of the trade show in 1990. This aircraft was built mostly of composite materials instead of aluminum and looked very sleek and unconventional.

2003

The Centennial of Flight Dayton Air Show in 2003 lasted four days and featured the three premier jet teams in North America: The Thunderbirds, the Blue Angels and the Canadian Snowbirds.

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the bottom of a loop in uncharacteristically clear skies in Dayton. Combined Shape Caption U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at the bottom of a loop in uncharacteristically clear skies in Dayton.

Combined Shape Caption Blue Angels in the dirty diamond formation with landing gear and arresting hook lowered. Combined Shape Caption Blue Angels in the dirty diamond formation with landing gear and arresting hook lowered.

Combined Shape Caption Canadian Snowbirds in the line abreast loop. Combined Shape Caption Canadian Snowbirds in the line abreast loop.

Other years that saw some of the Air Show’s biggest moments:

1991

Combined Shape Caption No fewer than 50 military aircraft packed the ramp after Desert Storm. Combined Shape Caption No fewer than 50 military aircraft packed the ramp after Desert Storm.

On the heels of Operation Desert Storm, the 1991 air show had the main ramp packed with military aircraft that included a display of captured Iraqi military hardware. More than 50 airplanes ranging in size from the B-52 Stratofortress to OH-58 Kiowa helicopters represented every branch of the Department of Defense.

Combined Shape Caption Lines to see the jet cockpits like this F-15E Strike Eagle were long in 1990. Combined Shape Caption Lines to see the jet cockpits like this F-15E Strike Eagle were long in 1990.

Combined Shape Caption F-117A Stealth Fighter was constantly surrounded by aviation enthusiasts in its Dayton debut. Combined Shape Caption F-117A Stealth Fighter was constantly surrounded by aviation enthusiasts in its Dayton debut.

Combined Shape Caption F-117A Stealth Fighter is towed into position in front of a B-52 Stratofortress as part of the Desert Storm display in 1990 Combined Shape Caption F-117A Stealth Fighter is towed into position in front of a B-52 Stratofortress as part of the Desert Storm display in 1990

1994

Combined Shape Caption A sky full of 82nd Airborne soldiers dropped from C-141 Starlifters. Combined Shape Caption A sky full of 82nd Airborne soldiers dropped from C-141 Starlifters.

In 1994, hundreds of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne filled the sky over the air show as they jumped from C-141 Starlifters and landed along the main runway. The troops then formed up and marched past the showline.

Combined Shape Caption 82nd Airborne troops run past the crowd line after jumping from C-141 Starlifters. Combined Shape Caption 82nd Airborne troops run past the crowd line after jumping from C-141 Starlifters.

1980

Combined Shape Caption Gray and green camoflage pattern seen on the belly of Britain’ s Avro Vulcan bomber Combined Shape Caption Gray and green camoflage pattern seen on the belly of Britain’ s Avro Vulcan bomber

Britain’s main nuclear bomber, the Avro Vulcan, visited the air show in 1980, and I did my best to capture the big delta-winged plane with my Dad’s Voigtlander 35mm rangefinder camera loaded with transparency film.

1995

Combined Shape Caption A WWII vintage Sherman tank fires blank rounds at Robosaurus. Combined Shape Caption A WWII vintage Sherman tank fires blank rounds at Robosaurus.

As air show managers looked for more ways to entertain the crowd, Robosaurus was added into the mix. I was skeptical until I saw the excited faces of the crowd.

1993

Combined Shape Caption A formation of three WWII era T-6 Texans loops through a painting-like sunset. Combined Shape Caption A formation of three WWII era T-6 Texans loops through a painting-like sunset.

A Friday night show after the parade was added. A stunning sunset was the backdrop for a balloon glow and formation flights.

1985

Combined Shape Caption Fast, sleek, mysterious, exotic - the SR-71 Blackbird Combined Shape Caption Fast, sleek, mysterious, exotic - the SR-71 Blackbird

The exotic Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird came to the air show. This jet was the fastest operational aircraft in the world at the time, routinely flying three-times the speed of sound on the edge of space at 80,000 feet. The sleek jet required special equipment for the crew and aircraft alike.

1998

Combined Shape Caption F-104 Starfighters Demo Team screams past the old Emery control tower with full afterburners lit. Combined Shape Caption F-104 Starfighters Demo Team screams past the old Emery control tower with full afterburners lit.

A rare sight for 1998 in the U.S., Starfighters F-104 Demo Team flew a the show with one and two-seat versions that demonstrated the outright speed of this jet nicknamed the missile with a man.