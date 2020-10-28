Amazon hiring 100K seasonal workers

Amazon announced Tuesday it is hiring 100,000 additional people in seasonal roles across the United States and Canada for its peak season.
The new seasonal roles in several locations across the US and Canada will complement its regular full- and part-time positions, the company said in a release. New hires will be fully trained and many job locations include bonus holiday incentives .
Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing shipping and delivering customer orders, and can also include a wide variety of other jobs including managing people, being a safety ambassador, working in HR, IT, operating robotics, and more.
Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more about locally available jobs of all kinds. All facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The company also announced it has promoted more than 35,000 operations employees in 2020 and that 30,000 employees have taken advantage of Amazon’s Career Choice program.
The company has distribution locations in Kettering and Monroe where jobs are available.
The company was recently named No. 2 on the Forbes World’s Best Employers list.