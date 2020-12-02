Amended bill would legalize at-home July 4 fireworks in Ohio

During the hearing, Anthony S. Anselmo, a Columbus resident opposed to legalizing year-round use of fireworks, asked lawmakers to vote down the measure. Hearing fireworks explode is a health issue for people with PTSD and other conditions, and pets, he said. It also puts a strain on first responders and hospitals because they have respond to fireworks injuries, Anselmo said.

“What about my rights?” he asked the senators.

It’s not clear at this time when the bill’s next hearing will be or when it will go to the senate floor. It would have to be reintroduced in the next legislative session if it doesn’t pass by the end of this year.