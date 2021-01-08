Apartment builder wants to build multi-million dollar development in Clayton

The apartments are meant to appeal to young professionals, empty nesters and retirees, said Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods Acquisition Vice President Greg Thurman. The company is looking to build 147 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with attached garages on about 27 acres of the 33-acre parcel.

Ten of the acres delegated for apartments will be used for open space and five acres will be used for commercial development. Rent for these apartments would range between $1,500 and $1,800 a month.

“This project is approximately a $15 million to $20 million development project. The project would include the residential and commercial construction cost as well as all infrastructure needed as part of the project,” Kuntz said.

The land was outlined as a flex-use space in 1999 in the city’s land use plan, PLAN Clayton.

“In the land use plan, which was just updated and approved a couple of years ago, it calls for a development and neighborhood called the ‘Clayton Commercial Center,’ which would include mixed uses including residential and commercial as well as parks and open green spaces. The Planning Commission is considering the rezoning case and factors including whether the application is consistent with what is found in the land use plan,” Kuntz said.

The next Clayton planning commission meeting is Monday, Jan. 25.