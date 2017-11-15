9 things you might not have known about UD Arena’s history

Combined Shape Caption UD Arena groundbreaking November 6, 1968. Combined Shape Caption UD Arena groundbreaking November 6, 1968.

3. A welcoming host. The facility has played host to the most men’s NCAA Tournament games of any venue in the country. There have been more than 120 tournament games played at the site, which is dozens more than second-place Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

4. Elvis has left the arena. Elvis Presley made numerous appearances in the Miami Valley but his last Dayton concert was held at UD Arena Oct. 26, 1976. In total, the King of Rock and Roll performed at UD Arena four times.

5. Home to the First Four. The arena served as the inaugural home of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament First Four round in 2011, and it has continued to host it since.

6. Presidential attendance. In 2012, President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron attended the NCAA tournament First Four game between Nos. 16 seeds Western Kentucky and Mississippi Valley State. This was the first time a sitting president had ever attended a game at UD Arena.

Combined Shape Caption Tennis inside UD Arena in 1970. BILL KOEHLER / STAFF

7. Flying flags and beating drums. Since 2005, the Winter Guard International color guard and indoor percussion championships have used UD Arena as its home site.

8. Millions in updates. In 2002, a $13.1 million renovation added loge seating, improved concessions areas and brought some seats closer to the court. The Boesch Lounge was remodeled, and the Time Warner Flight Deck was constructed.

Combined Shape Caption A new scoreboard at UD Arena was previewed by journalists in 1978. CHARLES STEINBRUNNER / DYATON DAILY NEWS

9. Bright and clear. The first-ever high definition basketball broadcast for ESPN originated from UD Arena in 2002.