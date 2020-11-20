Army Reserve consolidating Dayton-area facilities on WPAFB

They also include a transportation company with 163 reservists and six full-time employees, along with another transportation detatchment, with 21 reservists and a full-time worker.

The Troy Memorial reserve unit has a military police company with 43 reservists and a full-time support worker, along with 12 maintenance support employees working full-time.

“The existing facilities are undersized and outdated and cannot modified to meet the needs of the modern Army Reserve,” Phillips said. “By consolidating operations onto WPAFB, the Army Reserve will realize significant operational efficiencies, save money on operations and maintenance costs through facility consolidation and enable the readiness of the Army Reserve soldiers in these units.”

Through Dec. 3, the Air Force will accept comments on the environmental assessment of the construction plan.

Construction will occur in two phases, with the second phase slated for fiscal year 2024, according to an Air Force public notice.

Across the state of Ohio, the Army Reserve has a total military payroll of nearly $150 million, with a civilian payroll of more than $20 million, according to the Army.

The public is invited to review environmental impact documents at the Greene County Public Library, Fairborn branch, at 1 E. Main St., or to access documents online at http://www.wpafb.af.mil/units/cev, according to a Wright-Patterson public notice.

Written comments or inquiries can be mailed to: 88 ABW / Public Affairs, 5135 Pearson Road, Building 10, Room 252, WPAFB, OH 45433 or emailed to: 88abw.pa@us.af.mil.