Artist known for Dayton work to paint Tipp City mural

The mural will be painted on the brick wall. The effect of paint on the brick was researched before the project was given final review by the restoration board. City Planner Colin Carville told the board discussions with a representative Snyder Brick and Block in Miami County said any paint used should not contain acid. Most outdoor paints do not have that component, Carville said.

The mural will feature books and words suggested by residents.

“The theme is ‘See Yourself in Tipp City,’” Santucci said “it is like a love letter to Tipp City. What words you think of when you think of Tipp City.”

The mural will be positioned so people can have their photo taken in it, she said. Hopes were to unveil the mural at the annual Mum Festival in late September but that event has, like many others, been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Santucci talked about the project recently to Tipp City Council, whose members wished her luck with funding raising.

She said she attended the public meeting to thank the restoration board for hearing her proposal and agreeing to the project.

Two grants have been secured and she hopes to find more funding. More information on the project and how people can submit suggestions for the mural words will be released soon, Santucci said. Words submitted will be vetted, she assured council.

