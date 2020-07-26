Artist known for Dayton work to paint Tipp City mural

Lisa Santucci wants people to get their creativity flowing and suggest words for inclusion on a “See Yourself in Tipp” mural planned for downtown Tipp City.
Santucci, director of the Tipp City Public Library, has been working on the mural project for months, securing Tippecanoe High School artist Atalie Gagnet for the project. Gagnet is known for her works in Dayton.
The project is moving forward following the mural’s approval this spring by the city’s Restoration and Architectural Board of Review that oversees the downtown historic area.
The library itself is not historic but is located within the district.
The proposed home for the mural is on the east side of the rear portion of the library building facing the Coldwater Café building, its neighbor to the east. Santucci and Coldwater owner Nick Hoover joined efforts last year for the outdoor alley dining/reading area between the two buildings.
The mural will be painted on the brick wall. The effect of paint on the brick was researched before the project was given final review by the restoration board. City Planner Colin Carville told the board discussions with a representative Snyder Brick and Block in Miami County said any paint used should not contain acid. Most outdoor paints do not have that component, Carville said.
The mural will feature books and words suggested by residents.
“The theme is ‘See Yourself in Tipp City,’” Santucci said “it is like a love letter to Tipp City. What words you think of when you think of Tipp City.”
The mural will be positioned so people can have their photo taken in it, she said. Hopes were to unveil the mural at the annual Mum Festival in late September but that event has, like many others, been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Santucci talked about the project recently to Tipp City Council, whose members wished her luck with funding raising.
She said she attended the public meeting to thank the restoration board for hearing her proposal and agreeing to the project.
Two grants have been secured and she hopes to find more funding. More information on the project and how people can submit suggestions for the mural words will be released soon, Santucci said. Words submitted will be vetted, she assured council.
