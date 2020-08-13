As cutoffs resume, DP&L is offering customers leeway in paying

Even as disconnection notifications are set to resume Monday, Dayton Power & Light is offering customers leeway in paying their bills.
Customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can sign up now for an extended payment plans as the utility returns to standard bill practices, and an end to a suspension of service disconnections, Sept. 1, the utility said in a release Wednesday evening.
DP&L is contacting customers with overdue account balances by email and postcards delivered by the U.S Postal Service. And customers may receive an automated call outlining payment options.
Customers with overdue account balances who have not signed up for a payment plan can expect disconnection notifications to start Monday, with actual disconnections taking place September 1, DP&L said in its release Wednesday.
Late fees will resume at the same time as disconnections notices Monday, but DP&L said it will not assess late fees on accounts that are currently on pay agreements.
DP&L said also it will continue to waive credit cards fees for customers on pay agreements that make payments electronically by the terms of the 12-month payment plan or through November 2021.
To sign up for the extended payment plan, DP&L customers can use self-service options either by phone through the utility’s automated system by calling (800) 433-8500 or online at dpandl.com/onelessworry.
Residential customers can select from 6, 9 and a new 12-month extended pay agreement, while business customers can extend payments up to 6 months.
Customers who are unable to self-serve can call a service specialist who will help them with their plan. DP&L representatives are available at (800) 433-8500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.