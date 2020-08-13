As cutoffs resume, DP&L is offering customers leeway in paying

DP&L said also it will continue to waive credit cards fees for customers on pay agreements that make payments electronically by the terms of the 12-month payment plan or through November 2021.

To sign up for the extended payment plan, DP&L customers can use self-service options either by phone through the utility’s automated system by calling (800) 433-8500 or online at dpandl.com/onelessworry.

Residential customers can select from 6, 9 and a new 12-month extended pay agreement, while business customers can extend payments up to 6 months.

Customers who are unable to self-serve can call a service specialist who will help them with their plan. DP&L representatives are available at (800) 433-8500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.