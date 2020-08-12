Breaking News

Half of Ohioans on unemployment may not qualify for $300/week increase

X

Bearded dragon abandoned at shelter available for adoption

Reptar, a bearded dragon abandoned at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, is now available for adoption.
Reptar, a bearded dragon abandoned at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, is now available for adoption.

Local News | 49 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A bearded dragon that was abandoned overnight last week at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton with a Colombian red-tailed boa is now available for adoption.

To adopt Reptar, visit www.hsdayton.org/adopt to fill out an application and send it to adoptions@hsdayton.org. Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.

ExploreSnake, bearded dragon abandoned outside Dayton humane society

A woman who was fostering the boa decided to adopt the snake.

Both reptiles were discovered by staff the shelter last Wednesday morning.

The boa was in an overturned large brown box that appeared to have been pushed off the back of a truck. Several staff members were needed to flip the box over.

ExploreMovie theater at The Greene to make its comeback this weekend with the classics

“We pride ourselves on being the only organization in the Dayton region that helps all types of animals,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “However, dumping animals like this is not only illegal, but it is dangerous to the animals. These reptiles require a certain warm temperature to be safe.”

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.