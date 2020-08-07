JUST IN: Movie theater at The Greene announces plans to reopen next weekend

The move comes as coronavirus rates continue to rise in the United States and the release dates for several blockbuster films have been pushed back.

Regal Cinemas, with a location in Beavercreek, and Cinépolis, with a location at Austin Landing, have announced that they will be tentatively reopening to the public on Friday, Aug. 21.

AMC Theatres, with locations in West Chester and Hamilton, have also delayed reopening plans. A specific date has yet to be announced.

Cinemark theaters will begin reopening Dayton-area theaters, starting with The Greene on Aug. 14. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS FROM CINEMARK THEATERS

Several local smaller theaters have been back in business for weeks.

The Neon, Englewood Cinema and The Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg have been open to the public for a month, showing new and old films. The Little Art reopened on July 24.

Theaters are navigating staggered seating, new cleaning regimens and how to handle concessions in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines as they prepare to reopen.