Snake, bearded dragon abandoned outside Dayton humane society

The staff of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton were met with a scaly surprise Wednesday morning as they arrived to work.
A bearded dragon and a Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor were abandoned in the parking lot sometime overnight.
The snake was found inside a large brown box that appeared to have been pushed off the back of a truck. It took several staff members to flip the box over.
“We pride ourselves on being the only organization in the Dayton region that helps all types of animals,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “However, dumping animals like this is not only illegal, but it is dangerous to the animals. These reptiles require a certain warm temperature to be safe. With last night’s temperatures dropping lower than normal, it could have put these animals into a very dangerous situation.”
Both reptiles were brought inside. They being kept under heat lamps and are under observation.
“Both animals appear to be doing better, but our team will continue to monitor them today before they go into temporary foster homes to recover fully,” said Weltge.