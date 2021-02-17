Beavercreek company wins share of a $2 billion Air Force contract

The local company is one of an array of companies from several states nationwide. The contract supports Air Force worldwide infrastructure design and construction missions. The work will be performed for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (which is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base) and the Army Installation Management Command directorate, the Department of Defense said recently.

Altogether, more than 15 companies were collectively been awarded the $2 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award task order contract, the DoD said.