Beavercreek company wins share of a $2 billion Air Force contract

Beavercreek engineering firm Woolpert has won a place in the execution of a big Air Force architectural and engineering contract.
The local company is one of an array of companies from several states nationwide. The contract supports Air Force worldwide infrastructure design and construction missions. The work will be performed for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (which is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base) and the Army Installation Management Command directorate, the Department of Defense said recently.
Altogether, more than 15 companies were collectively been awarded the $2 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award task order contract, the DoD said.
Work is expected to be completed by February 2026.
Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds of $51,000 are obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, in San Antonio, was the contracting activity.
Woolpert is an increasingly national and global architecture, engineering and geospatial firm.
Founded in 1911, the company has approaching 1,000 employees in 30 offices nationwide (including Cincinnati and Columbus), with about 250 in the Dayton area.