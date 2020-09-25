Beavercreek income tax would pay for aging infrastructure, city says

“The intent of that language is clear-- voters must approve any change," Landrum said.

Explore Beavercreek income tax on ballot in November

Any Beavercreek resident who already works in a community with a property tax will get a credit up to 1%, Landrum said. Someone who lives in Beavercreek and works in Jamestown, which has a half percent income tax, would pay the Jamestown tax and a half percent to the city of Beavercreek.

About half of the city’s residents work in a city with an income tax, so they wouldn’t see an increase. Civilians who live in Beavercreek and work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base would have to pay the tax.

Three-fourths of the workforce in Beavercreek are non-residents. Landrum said, if approved, about two-thirds of the revenue generated from the income tax will be from those non-residents.

Those in opposition say they want to city to continue to come to citizens with levies because it keeps the city accountable for how they spent tax dollars. Landrum said levies alone can’t cover side path and storm water damage repairs that need to get done.

Landrum said if street levies could cover all the infrastructure needs of the city, there wouldn’t be a $200 million backlog. For instance, a drainage ditch along Willowcrest Road can’t be addressed with levy funds, but it floods often, Landrum said. That project is estimated to cost $2.2 million and funding for it is unknown, according to the city’s 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan.

“The issues we have are real and we haven’t been dealing with them,” Landrum said. “There are only two ways a city can fund a government, and that is with property tax and income tax. We feel diversifying our funding gives us a balance.”

Landrum said if the income tax is approved, it will decrease property taxes for Beavercreek residents. If voters give the income tax a thumbs up, the city will let a 3.4 mil streets levy expire, according to the ballot language. Landrum said that streets levy makes up 21.4% of the city’s property taxes.