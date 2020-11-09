Beavercreek police chief retiring, deputy chief to take his place

Evers said Fiorita is ready for the challenge.

“Deputy Chief Fiorita has been with me and I’ve watched his development and growth. He was a leader of tomorrow, but he’s ready to step into the role as a leader of today," Evers said.

Fiorita has been with the department since 1992. He will take over as chief on Jan. 10, Landrum said.

Fiorita said he has “big shoes to fill” and that Evers has been a great mentor over the years.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” Fiorita said.

Evers started with the Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department in 1977 and joined Beavercreek in 1982. He was appointed to chief in June 2011. In 1988, Evers became the department’s first polygraphist. He has been an instructor in polygraph techniques and interview and interrogation methods. He also served two terms as president of the Ohio Association of Polygraph Examiners and served on the Board of Directors through 2019.

Evers has been a member of the Greene County Sexual Assault Advisory Board since its inception. He helped develop the first countywide protocol for handling of sexual assaults.

In 2018, Evers made the recommendation to Landrum that the city hire a designated Community Engagement Officer who would be dedicated to community outreach. In response to Evers' push, the department now maintains an active Community Engagement unit that helps citizens, businesses, schools, associations, service organizations and other Beavercreek groups and events, like the National Night Out event.

In his time as a police officer, Evers has received the “Outstanding Community Service Award” from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office Victim/Witness Division and the State of Ohio “Exemplary Service Award.” In 2017, Chief Evers received the “David P. Eckart Memorial Award” from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Victim/Witness. He was also a recipient of the “Police Officer of the Year” award in 1993.