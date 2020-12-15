Bellbrook fire chief retires, deputy chief will replace him

Bellbrook Fire Chief Jim Neidhard will retire at the end of the month after seven years serving the community.
Deputy Chief Anthony Bizzarro will replace him. Neidhard’s last day will be this Friday, but his official retirement date is Dec. 31. He was honored at a city council meeting this week.
“I can’t imagine a better decision than the one I made to come to Bellbrook,” Neidhard said.
Neidhard said when he was a child he wanted to be a police officer. After graduating from Ohio State University, he started selling copiers, but said he was missing a community service aspect and didn’t feel totally fulfilled.
Neidhard started as a volunteer firefighter in Washington Twp. in 1985 to get some public service experience. He started as a full-time firefighter/paramedic in Miamisburg in 1990 and quickly climbed the ranks.
He was hired in Bellbrook as the city’s second full-time chief in 2014, the city said. Neidhard oversaw the passage of the levy in 2018 that allowed the department to increase staffing numbers to a safer level.
Bellbrook Mayor Mike Schweller said Neidhard would be missed in his “well deserved” retirement.
Bizzarro started with the Bellbrook fire department in 1988 as a cadet. He became a volunteer firefighter and paramedic in 1995 and became part of the first group of part-time firefighters for the department. He became a full-time firefighter in 2006 and worked his way up the ranks to deputy chief in 2018.