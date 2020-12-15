Bellbrook fire chief retires, deputy chief will replace him

He was hired in Bellbrook as the city’s second full-time chief in 2014, the city said. Neidhard oversaw the passage of the levy in 2018 that allowed the department to increase staffing numbers to a safer level.

Bellbrook Mayor Mike Schweller said Neidhard would be missed in his “well deserved” retirement.

Bizzarro started with the Bellbrook fire department in 1988 as a cadet. He became a volunteer firefighter and paramedic in 1995 and became part of the first group of part-time firefighters for the department. He became a full-time firefighter in 2006 and worked his way up the ranks to deputy chief in 2018.