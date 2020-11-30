X

Bellbrook schools leader dies; district will meet about replacement

Longtime Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board member Mary Frantz died Nov. 29, 2020.
Longtime Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board member Mary Frantz died Nov. 29, 2020.

Local News | 4 hours ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley

Veteran Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school board member Mary Frantz died Sunday, according to school district officials.

Frantz had been a member of the school board for 31 years, serving multiple terms as board president and vice president, and spending many years as Bellbrook’s representative on the Greene County Career Center board.

ExploreVoters reject third Bellbrook school levy request

“She was part of the board which saw tremendous growth in the quality of our schools and the construction or renovation of all classroom buildings in our district” said David Carpenter, board president. “She advocated for the good of our students and the best interests of our community.”

Superintendent Doug Cozad said Frantz had not been feeling well, but he said her death was unexpected.

Frantz had also been a member of the church council at Bellbrook United Methodist Church and had served as director of the church’s Happy Child Preschool.

The school board will name a replacement within 30 days to serve out the last year of Frantz’s unexpired term, through December 2021.

ExploreAudit makes financial suggestions for Bellbrook schools

Anyone interested in the position is asked to complete the application on the district website, and submit it along with a letter of interest by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Documents can be emailed to school board president David Carpenter at david.carpenter@bss.k12.oh.us or sent to him at the St. Pierre Education Center, 3757 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, OH 45305.

The school board will hold a special board meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday to discuss the process of filling Frantz’s seat. The meeting will be held virtually and will be live-streamed, with the link available on the district’s website on Thursday morning.

The school board went through a similar process a year ago when Kathy Kingston resigned, citing health reasons, and Kevin Price was chosen from a group of applicants to replace her.

ExplorePrice to replace Kingston on Bellbrook school board

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.