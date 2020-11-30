Bellbrook schools leader dies; district will meet about replacement

The school board will name a replacement within 30 days to serve out the last year of Frantz’s unexpired term, through December 2021.

Anyone interested in the position is asked to complete the application on the district website, and submit it along with a letter of interest by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Documents can be emailed to school board president David Carpenter at david.carpenter@bss.k12.oh.us or sent to him at the St. Pierre Education Center, 3757 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook, OH 45305.

The school board will hold a special board meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday to discuss the process of filling Frantz’s seat. The meeting will be held virtually and will be live-streamed, with the link available on the district’s website on Thursday morning.

The school board went through a similar process a year ago when Kathy Kingston resigned, citing health reasons, and Kevin Price was chosen from a group of applicants to replace her.