Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools adjust after levy failures

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools started back to school the week of Aug. 17 with a staggered start, about six months after voters rejected a levy this spring.
Nearly 80% of students chose to do school in-person for the 2020 school year. Superintendent Doug Cozad said 22% of students chose the remote learning option.
Cozad said the district is calling the online option the Bellbrook Online Academy, which is taught by Bellbrook teachers. Fifteen district teachers are working with those students.
Cozad said the district eliminated 33 positions since 2018 and 12 positions this school year. However, because of some retirements and resignations, the district made nine hires this school year. Some of those hires include a third and fifth grade teacher at Bell Creek Intermediate and a reading specialist at Bell Creek.
Also new this school year, the district has raised some rates and eliminated some positions due to the levy failing in March and the district’s financial situation. The district raised participation fees for middle school sports to $200 and to $300 for high school sports.
Cozad said this year the district eliminated high school busing.
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek also extended busing to the Ohio state minimum two miles for Bell Creek Intermediate and Bellbrook Middle School students.
This district also determined it needed to eliminate the STEM program for grades kindergarten through fifth, eliminate art classes for kindergarten through sixth grade and eliminate world language offerings at the middle school. The district has also eliminated some sports, clubs, advisors and department chair positions.