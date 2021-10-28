dayton-daily-news logo
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served search warrant

Springfield police were investigating at a home in the first block of North Douglas Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Springfield police were investigating at a home in the first block of North Douglas Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldKristen SpickerBrooke Spurlock
Residents in the 100 block of North Douglas Avenue in Springfield were in mourning after police discovered the body of a missing woman while serving a warrant Wednesday.

Police identified the body as 56-year-old Gloria Dickinson. She was reported missing after her family hadn’t heard from her since Sept. 13. Neighbors said Dickinson has lived at the home with another person the past several years, although they’ve not seen the woman for weeks.

Some neighbors also said they have not seen Dickinson since September.

She’s described as a 5-foot-7 and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, police said.

A Springfield Police Department Evidence Collection Unit vehicle as well as the Clark County Health District were at the scene collecting evidence. Crews wore hazardous material suits before entering the home where the body was found because the conditions were deplorable, police said. They also hung a white tarp around the porch as they processed the scene.

The house has not had running water in several months, officials said.

