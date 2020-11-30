UPDATE: Miamisburg boil water advisory lifted

The city of Miamisburg has issued a boil water advisory after a water main break occurred early this morning on North Gebhart Church Road near King Richard Parkway.

Service had been restored to nearly all of the homes affected as of 10:45 a.m., city officials said in a news release. The boil water advisory issued in response to the break is for those homes affected and that likely lost service. That area includes the Sherwood Forest subdivision and other homes north of East Central Avenue, and the Sierra Ridge Drive neighborhood and adjacent Orchard Hill homes.