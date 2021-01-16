Bond $1M for Dayton man accused of killing wife while children at home

Tremayne Lee Burdine, 38, was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence in the Nov. 14, 2020, death of 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine.

Police were notified of the shooting after Tremayne Burdine dropped off his children at a relative’s home in Harrison Twp. The children were crying and said their father shot their mother, a woman said in a 911 call.