Information sought on Kettering man reported missing to police

KETTERING — A Kettering man has been reported missing after having been last heard from Tuesday night.
David A. Smith, 43, was reported missing late Thursday morning, police records show. He is described as white, 6-foot, 165 pounds, according to the police.
Smith was reported missing from his Wilmington Avenue apartment by someone who lives with him, documents show.
“Contact was made with caller / concerned person and report completed,” according to the police report.
Smith’s vehicle is a 2003 Pontiac Vibe, records state.
According to a Facebook post, Smith was last seen or heard from about 7 p.m. Tuesday. His hair is dyed “blond with a gray/silver streak in front,” the post states.
He has multiple tattoos on his arms, back, face and chest, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone who sees Smith can call Kettering police at 937-296-2572.