X

Information sought on Kettering man reported missing to police

A missing person report has filed with the Kettering Police Department regarding David A. Smith. CONTRIBUTED
A missing person report has filed with the Kettering Police Department regarding David A. Smith. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News | 46 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING — A Kettering man has been reported missing after having been last heard from Tuesday night.

David A. Smith, 43, was reported missing late Thursday morning, police records show. He is described as white, 6-foot, 165 pounds, according to the police.

Smith was reported missing from his Wilmington Avenue apartment by someone who lives with him, documents show.

“Contact was made with caller / concerned person and report completed,” according to the police report.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering man with Oakwood business installed to Ohio Realtors leadership post

Smith’s vehicle is a 2003 Pontiac Vibe, records state.

According to a Facebook post, Smith was last seen or heard from about 7 p.m. Tuesday. His hair is dyed “blond with a gray/silver streak in front,” the post states.

He has multiple tattoos on his arms, back, face and chest, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone who sees Smith can call Kettering police at 937-296-2572.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering conducting racial equity survey: What you need to know

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.