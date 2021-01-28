Kettering man with Oakwood business named to Ohio Realtors leadership post

Ralph Mantica, broker/owner of Kinzeler Realty at 2404 Far Hills Ave., has assumed that position for the statewide real estate organization.

A University of Dayton graduate, Mantica has been a member of the Ohio Realtors Board of Directors since 2006, was named state Realtor of the year in 2018 and previously served as a National Association of Realtors director, officials said.