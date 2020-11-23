X

JUST IN: Arbitrator issues ruling in suspension of fired Centerville police officer

By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – An arbitrator has issued a ruling in the suspension of a fired Centerville police officer.

The arbitrator in the case involving former Centerville Sgt. James Myers denied the grievance, saying Centerville “carried its burden of proving it had just cause to remove” the veteran law enforcement officer.

The ruling by Sherrie J. Passmore was issued Friday.

The ruling comes after an appeal of a five-day 2019 suspension of Myers to the Centerville Personnel Board was denied earlier this year.

Myers served the suspension after he wrote a letter disparaging the city and criticizing its decision to terminate a public works employee in February 2019, according to the city.

Myers was fired on March 16 for eight violations of the police department’s rules of conduct and five violations of the city’s personnel manual, the city said earlier this year.

In September of this year, Myers filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming his dismissal was retaliation for actions, among them alerting officials to possible criminal conduct of two supervisors, including the former police chief.

