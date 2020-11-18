X

Grant to aid Centerville schools’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan

The Centerville City School District has received a grant to engage a VISTA member for its their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan. STAFF
The Centerville City School District has received a grant to engage a VISTA member for its their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan. STAFF

Credit: STAFF

Credit: STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE ­— The Centerville City School District has received a grant to engage a VISTA member for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan.

Officials announced today funds from the AmeriCorps VISTA grant through ThinkTank Inc. will help “lay a foundation for educational equity” in Montgomery County’s second largest school district.

The DEI plan approved by the district’s board of education earlier this year aims “to empower our community of learners with knowledge, skills and empathy to effectively engage a diverse world.”

ExploreEARLIER: Centerville schools’ remote-only class switch follows ‘out of control’ COVID cases

VISTA member Rameka Nelson has been selected to serve as a bridge and a liaison between Centerville families and the school staff around challenging issues dealing with diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the school district.

VISTA member Rameka Nelson. CONTRIBUTED
VISTA member Rameka Nelson. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

AmeriCorps VISTA members serve as a catalyst for change, living and working alongside community members to meet the most pressing challenges and advance local solutions, the organization’s website states.

Centerville schools, which includes Washington Twp., has a predominantly white enrollment of about 8,000 students, district and U.S. Census records show.

ExploreCORONAVIRUS: Annual holiday light festival cancelled as coronavirus cases rise

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.