Centerville Schools to stop in-person classes due to COVID-19 spread

CENTERVILLE — Centerville City Schools plans to stop in-person instruction for students due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board of education said Monday night.
Board members in the district, which last month returned to in-person instruction for the first time since March, said increasing issues surrounding COVID-19 spread is forcing the move.
Board members in a work session talked about ending in-person classes this coming Friday and returning to full remote classes Nov. 23. An announcement on specific dates is expected soon, Superintendent Tom Henderson said.
The decision comes just days after Centerville Schools recorded the highest weekly number of positive cases reported in the district since mid-August.
Forty-one new positive COVID-19 cases were reported from Nov. 9-13, according to the district’s website.
That number includes students or staff in both on-site instruction or activities and those completely remote. It accounts for more than a third of the coronavirus cases reported this school year in district.
Of the cases reported in the school district last week, 12 were at Centerville High School and eight at Watts Middle School, the website stated. In that same time period, 172 quarantines were reported.
Centerville is Montgomery County’s second largest school district behind Dayton. It has about 8,000 students enrolled and a staff of about 1,000, according to the district.
Since Aug. 17, the district has reported 120 positive cases and 829 quarantines, records show.