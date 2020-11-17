Centerville Schools to stop in-person classes due to COVID-19 spread

That number includes students or staff in both on-site instruction or activities and those completely remote. It accounts for more than a third of the coronavirus cases reported this school year in district.

Of the cases reported in the school district last week, 12 were at Centerville High School and eight at Watts Middle School, the website stated. In that same time period, 172 quarantines were reported.

Centerville is Montgomery County’s second largest school district behind Dayton. It has about 8,000 students enrolled and a staff of about 1,000, according to the district.

Since Aug. 17, the district has reported 120 positive cases and 829 quarantines, records show.