JUST IN: Kettering schools to go to remote-only classes if county COVID status jumps

Kettering Superintendent Scott Inskeep said in an email a change by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County from Level 3 to Level 4 – or purple - will alter the district’s plan to offer in-person instruction to all students starting next week.

“While we want nothing more than to have students in our buildings for in-person learning, if Montgomery County does move to the purple alert level, we will be forced to move to full-remote learning on November 30, as the health and safety of our students, staff and families is and always will be my top priority.,” Inskeep said in an email late Friday afternoon.