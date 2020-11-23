X

JUST IN: Kettering schools to go to remote-only classes if county COVID status jumps

Students returned this month to in-person classes in Kettering schools as the district resumed face-to-face instruction for the first time since March. FILE
Students returned this month to in-person classes in Kettering schools as the district resumed face-to-face instruction for the first time since March. FILE

Credit: TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF

Credit: TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF

Local News | 24 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING - Kettering City Schools will switch to full-remote learning if Montgomery County elevates its COVID-19 designation.

Kettering Superintendent Scott Inskeep said in an email a change by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County from Level 3 to Level 4 – or purple - will alter the district’s plan to offer in-person instruction to all students starting next week.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering schools hopes to keep plans for in-person classes after Thanksgiving

“While we want nothing more than to have students in our buildings for in-person learning, if Montgomery County does move to the purple alert level, we will be forced to move to full-remote learning on November 30, as the health and safety of our students, staff and families is and always will be my top priority.,” Inskeep said in an email late Friday afternoon.

“All students will be engaged in remote learning and we will not be able to provide services to students in our buildings,” he added.

PHDMC last week put the county on the Level 4 watch list due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Kettering is the largest district in the county yet to announce a change to in-person instruction plans recently amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Centerville and Dayton officials recently announced changes in those districts.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville schools’ remote-only class switch follows ‘out of control’ COVID cases

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.